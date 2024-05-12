Campaigning Concludes in Srinagar, Voting Set for May 13

Leaders of all political parties made a last-ditch effort to woo voters as campaigning for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir ended on Saturday.

The constituency goes to the polls on May 13.

Twenty-four candidates are in the the fray from the constituency, which has been represented by three generations of Abdullahs.

The National Conference has fielded influential Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi while youth leader Waheed Para is contesting on a People's Democratic Party ticket. The Apni Party has fielded Ashraf Mir.

The authorities have set up 2,135 polling booths for the constituency's 17.44 lakh eligible voters.

The re-drawn constituency covers 18 assembly segments, spread over the districts of Srinagar and Ganderbal and parts of Budgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)