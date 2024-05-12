Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Extends Mother's Day Wishes, Acknowledging the Strength of All Motherly Figures

On Mother's Day, Rahul Gandhi honored mothers and shared a video of his interactions with his mother Sonia Gandhi and women during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He praised mothers' love, sacrifice, and strength and highlighted Congress's election promises for women, such as the Mahalaxmi Scheme and reserving government jobs for them.

Updated: 12-05-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 16:01 IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended Mother's Day greetings and saluted all mothers.

In a post on Facebook and Instagram, the Congress leader shared a video featuring one of his interactions with his mother Sonia Gandhi, and several other women during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

''Mother is a feeling beyond words -- of affection, sacrifice, patience and strength. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day, I salute all motherly power,'' he said in the post.

The video also mentioned promises to women made by the Congress in its Lok Sabha manifesto, such as the Mahalaxmi Scheme, which aims to provide Rs 1 lakh annually to ''one woman from poor household'', and reserving 50 per cent of central government jobs for women starting in 2025.

