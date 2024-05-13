Left Menu

Socialists ahead in Catalan elections, Junts second with 25% of vote counted

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 00:57 IST
Spain's Socialists were ahead in the Catalan regional election with 43 seats of 135-seat chamber with 25% of the vote counted so far.

Hardline separatist party Junts was in second place with 32 seats, while the incumbent Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) had 21 seats. Spain's conservative opposition People's Party had 14 seats and the far-right Vox had 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

