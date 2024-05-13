We can clearly see that there is going to be change in government in Odisha: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised that a change in Odisha was undeniable as people were very upset with the present Biju Janata Dal regime. Voting is underway in Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Berhampur Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Today, the first phase of Assembly elections have begun. People are full of enthusiasm. I want to appeal to the people of Odisha to come and cast their votes for change. In the last 24 years, people have been fed up with the current government due to its failure. We can clearly see that there is going to be a change in the government in Odisha." He said that from the information received from the four Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 Vidhan Sabha seats, the BJP is moving ahead by a big margin.

He further said, "There is no clean drinking water. There is no water for irrigation. There are no teachers in schools. In government hospitals, there are no doctors. One-third of the people are migrating outside in search of jobs. Women and tribals are distressed. After witnessing all the anger among people, we can say there would be a change in Odisha." In the Lok Sabha elections, 4 of Odisha's constituencies are voting in the fourth phase of the general elections. Voting is also taking place in 28 of the total 147 Assembly seats in the state today.

As the voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election is underway in 96 constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory, a voter turnout of 24.87 per cent was reported by 11 am. In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the majority of seats in the state, while the BJP and the Congress brought up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

