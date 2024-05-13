Left Menu

Bengal Witnesses 51.87% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM

West Bengal's eight Lok Sabha constituencies saw a 51.87% turnout till 1 pm. Bardhaman Purba recorded the highest polling (55.87%) while Krishnanagar saw the lowest (49.72%). The Election Commission has received 1,088 complaints of EVM malfunctions and agent interference. Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. Over 1.4 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in 15,507 polling stations.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 14:09 IST
Bengal Witnesses 51.87% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM
  • Country:
  • India

A voter turnout of 51.87 per cent was registered in eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal till 1 pm on Monday, an Election Commission official said.

The Bardhaman Purba (SC) Lok Sabha constituency registered the maximum polling of 55.87 per cent followed by Bolpur (54.81 per cent), he said.

Ranaghat (SC) recorded 52.70 per cent of voting while Baharampur recorded 52.27 per cent polling, Bardhaman-Durgapur (50.30 per cent), Krishnanagar (49.72 per cent), Birbhum (49.63 per cent), and Asansol (49.55 per cent), he added.

The poll panel said it has so far received 1,088 complaints from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctioning and agents being stopped from entering booths.

Polling in the eight constituencies started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

A total of 1,45,30,017 voters including 73,84,356 men, 71,45,379 women and 282 third-genders are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,507 polling stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024