Bengal Witnesses 51.87% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM
West Bengal's eight Lok Sabha constituencies saw a 51.87% turnout till 1 pm. Bardhaman Purba recorded the highest polling (55.87%) while Krishnanagar saw the lowest (49.72%). The Election Commission has received 1,088 complaints of EVM malfunctions and agent interference. Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. Over 1.4 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in 15,507 polling stations.
A voter turnout of 51.87 per cent was registered in eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal till 1 pm on Monday, an Election Commission official said.
The Bardhaman Purba (SC) Lok Sabha constituency registered the maximum polling of 55.87 per cent followed by Bolpur (54.81 per cent), he said.
Ranaghat (SC) recorded 52.70 per cent of voting while Baharampur recorded 52.27 per cent polling, Bardhaman-Durgapur (50.30 per cent), Krishnanagar (49.72 per cent), Birbhum (49.63 per cent), and Asansol (49.55 per cent), he added.
The poll panel said it has so far received 1,088 complaints from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctioning and agents being stopped from entering booths.
Polling in the eight constituencies started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
A total of 1,45,30,017 voters including 73,84,356 men, 71,45,379 women and 282 third-genders are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,507 polling stations.
