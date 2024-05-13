Not aware of criminal case against Annamalai, no sanction order issued: Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Monday issued a clarification informing that it is not aware of the criminal case against state BJP chief Thiru. K. Annamalai and that it has not issued any sanction order. The statement comes after, Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu received anxious inquiries from the public for the last two days regarding news circulating in the media that the Governor of the state has accorded sanction to prosecute Annamalai in a criminal case.

"Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu has been receiving anxious inquiries from the public for the last two days regarding news circulating in media that the Governor of Tamil Nadu has accorded sanction to prosecute Thiru. K. Annamalai, BJP State President of Tamil Nadu in a criminal case. It is hereby informed that Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu is not aware of the criminal case against Annamalai and has not issued any sanction order," the official statement said. The matter pertains to September 2023, when condemning TN Ministers Udayanidhi Stalin and Sekar Babu, the state BJP conducted a protest in Chennai where Annamalai made comments about former TN CM and DMK founder Annadurai and late freedom fighter Muthu Ramalinga Devar.

Regarding the speech against former leaders, an activist complained in the Salem district. It was spread in social media that the Salem district collector had asked for a nod from TN Governor RN Ravi to permit to arrest of Annamalai and the governor permitted that two days back. (ANI)

