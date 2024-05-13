Yellen: US has been clear it may reconfigure China tariffs in 'more strategic way'
Reuters | Fredericksburg | Updated: 13-05-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 22:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declined to give any details of expected changes in U.S. tariffs on China, but said the Biden administration would ensure Chinese officials would be informed ahead of any U.S. action.
Yellen said she and other U.S. officials had made clear to China they could reconfigure tariffs first imposed under former President Donald Trump to be more strategic, but that any changes would be narrowly targeted to ensure U.S. firms could cover domestic demand in certain sectors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hush money case: Donald Trump fined USD 9,000 for violating gag order
Indiana Primary Election Results: Donald Trump, Joe Biden projected to win
Porn performer Stormy Daniels is called to the witness stand at Donald Trump's hush money trial
Washington's commitment to Taiwan is not going to change, says former US ambassador under Donald Trump's presidency
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wins Indiana primary, reports AP.