Yellen: US has been clear it may reconfigure China tariffs in 'more strategic way'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declined to give any details of expected changes in U.S. tariffs on China, but said the Biden administration would ensure Chinese officials would be informed ahead of any U.S. action.

Yellen said she and other U.S. officials had made clear to China they could reconfigure tariffs first imposed under former President Donald Trump to be more strategic, but that any changes would be narrowly targeted to ensure U.S. firms could cover domestic demand in certain sectors.

