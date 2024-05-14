Russian President Putin to Embark on State Visit to China
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China for a two-day state visit starting Thursday. He will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his visit. Russia and China have strengthened ties amid the Ukraine war.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:10 IST
- Country:
- China
Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a two-day state visit to China this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
Putin will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his visit starting on Thurday, it said. Russia and China have become closer amid the war in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congresswoman of Ukrainian heritage votes against aid for Ukraine
UAE, Ukraine conclude talks on bilateral trade deal
Polish protesters unblock all crossings into Ukraine, Ukraine border guard spokesperson says
China's Xi to visit France, Serbia and Hungary May 5-10, foreign ministry says
US military aid bill including Taiwan creates obstacles, China foreign ministry says