Russian President Putin Visits China for State Visit

It said that this will be Putins first foreign trip since he was sworn in as president and began his fifth term in office.The two continent-sized authoritarian states, increasingly in dispute with democracies and NATO, seek to gain influence in Africa, the Middle East and South America. China has backed Russias claim that President Vladimir Putin launched his assault on Ukraine in 2022 because of Western provocations, without producing any solid evidence.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:22 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a two-day state visit to China this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Putin will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his visit starting on Thurday, it said. The Kremlin in a statement confirmed the trip and said Putin was going on Xi's invitation. It said that this will be Putin's first foreign trip since he was sworn in as president and began his fifth term in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

