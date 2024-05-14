Breaking Developments and Crucial Insights: Stay Up-to-Date with Our News Highlights

Following are the top stories at 1.20 pm: NATION ELN10 ELECTIONS-UP-PM-NOMINATION ****PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple here.**** ELN13 ELECTIONS-JK-TURNOUT-SHAH ****Abrogation of Article 370 showing result in J-K's poll percentage, says Amit Shah New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370 is showing results in the poll percentage in Jammu and Kashmir and has enhanced people's trust in democracy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.**** DEL11 DL-LD BOMB THREAT-HOSPITAL ****Four Delhi hospitals get bomb threat emails New Delhi: Four Delhi hospitals received bomb threats on email on Tuesday, two days after similar messages were sent to 20 hospitals, the airport and the office of the Northern Railways' CPRO in the capital, officials said. Nothing suspicious has been found so far.**** ELN15 ELECTIONS-CONG-SP-RAE BARELI ****SP's red caps boost Cong's chances in Amethi, Rae Bareli Rae Bareli/Amethi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's standing directive to party workers in the 17 seats on which alliance partner Congress is contesting in Uttar Pradesh was to fight as if ''your own party is in the fray'' and the ample presence of red caps at Amethi and Rae Bareli rallies shows the dictum is working. By Asim Kamal **** ELX2 ELECTIONS-WB-BONGAON-LD-MATUAS CAA ****Bongaon's Matua stronghold grapples with confusion and frustration over CAA rules Bongaon (WB): In the tranquil village of Purba Jaynagar in Bongaon, nestled near the Bangladesh border, a palpable sense of disillusionment fills the atmosphere within the Matua community over CAA. By Pradipta Tapadar **** CAL2 BH-SUSHIL MODI-CREMATION ****Sushil Modi to be cremated in Patna on Tuesday evening, presence of BJP chief Nadda likely Patna: The last rites of senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, will take place around 6 pm in Patna on Tuesday, party sources said.**** BOM3 MH-HOARDING-LD TOLL ****Mumbai hoarding collapse: Death toll rises to 14 Mumbai: The death toll in the hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area has risen to 14 while 74 people are injured, civic officials said on Tuesday morning.**** BOM7 MH-SALMAN-FIRING-ARREST ****Firing outside Salman Khan's home: One more member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested one more member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence here last month, officials said on Tuesday.**** CAL3 WB-COAL SCAM-SUSPECT-SURRENDER ****Bengal 'coal scam': Key accused Anup Majhi surrenders before court in Asansol Kolkata: Anup Majhi, one of the prime suspects in an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam in West Bengal, surrendered before a CBI court in Asansol on Tuesday morning, an official said.**** DEL6 INDIA-KENYA-AID ****India sends fresh consignments of relief materials to flood-hit Kenya New Delhi: India on Tuesday sent fresh consignments of relief materials containing 40 tonnes of medicines and other supplies for the flood affected people of Kenya.**** LEGAL LGD20 SC-IMA-RAMDEV ****Ads case: SC reserves order on contempt notice issued to Ramdev, Balkrishna, Patanjali Ayurved New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the contempt notice issued to yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in the misleading advertisements case.**** FOREIGN FGN3 UN-INDIAN-GAZA ****Indian staff member with the UN killed in Gaza United Nations: An Indian personnel working with the United Nations was killed in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in Rafah, making it the "first international" casualty for the organisation since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. By Yoshita Singh****

