Georgian parliament approves final reading of 'foreign agents' bill
Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 17:27 IST
- Country:
- Georgia
Georgia's parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the third and final reading of a bill on "foreign agents" that has caused a political crisis in the South Caucasus country.
The bill now faces a likely veto by Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, which parliament can override by holding an additional vote on the bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pak: Punjab proposes bill to raise minimum age for girl marriage to 18
Pakistan Intensifies Efforts to Eradicate Polio: PM Shehbaz Engages with Bill Gates
US military aid bill including Taiwan creates obstacles, China foreign ministry says
Georgia at political crossroads as 'foreign agent' bill draws protests
Immigrant from Laos Wins $1.3 Billion Powerball Jackpot Despite Battling Cancer