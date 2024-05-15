Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh’s Mother Registers Candidacy for Karakat Seat

Pratima Devi, the mother of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, filed nomination for the Karakat Lok Sabha seat, which her son is contesting as an Independent.

Neither Singh nor his mother made any statement about the move.

Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is the NDA candidate in Karakat. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan has fielded CPI(M-L) Liberation's Rajaram Singh in the seat, which will go to the polls on June 1.

Speculations are rife that Pratima Devi, who filed the nomination on Tuesday as an Independent, entered the fray as her son, a BJP member, might withdraw from the contest.

Singh, who turned down a BJP ticket from Asansol in West Bengal, has been advised by senior party leaders not to contest against the NDA nominee, sources said.

He is understood to have lobbied with opposition parties like the RJD for a Lok Sabha ticket from Bihar before deciding to fight as an Independent candidate.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is May 17.

