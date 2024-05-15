If you love Pakistan so much, go there and beg: Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition at Hamirpur

Hitting out at the INDIA bloc for singing praises for Pakistan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that they should stop being a burden on the country's resources, go to Pakistan and beg there. "Those who are singing for Pakistan, ask them if they love Pakistan this much, then why are they a burden on this country? Go there and beg," the Chief Minister said, speaking at Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on Wednesday.

Continuing his attack on the opposition over Pakistan's nuclear potential, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if the neighbouring country threatens India with atom bombs, they should know that India does not have atom bombs to store in refrigerators. "INDI alliance leader, Congress leader threatens us, saying not to speak ill of Pakistan because they have atom bombs. I said that if they have atom bombs, our atom bombs are not meant to be kept in refrigerators," Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that India always emerges victorious whenever Pakistan threatens to attack the country since our soldiers have always given them a befitting reply. "Pakistan does not even have as much population as that of Uttar Pradesh. Our country is very large. How can they fight us? Whenever they have threatened us, our country's soldiers have given them a befitting reply. When our soldiers from Bundelkhand go to the borders to fight for the country, they destroy all enemies and India always emerges victorious," Adityanath said.

Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty, more than the population of Pakistan. "During the time of the Samajwadi Party government, the poor used to die of hunger. Today 80 crore poor are taking the benefit of free ration. What is Pakistan's population? It is 23-24 crores. PM Modi has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty in the last 10 years, more than the population of Pakistan," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking about the ongoing protests in Pakistan, the Chief Minister said, "You are seeing the protests in Pakistan. They are fighting amongst themselves for one kilo of wheat." Violent protests and a shutter-down strike were observed in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) for almost 3-4 days, which came to a halt following Islamabad's announcement of an immediate grant of PKR 23 billion to address demands for fair electricity pricing and subsidised wheat flour.

On Monday, PM Shehbaz announced a Rs 23 billion subsidy package for the AJK during a high-level meeting convened in relation to the turmoil in the valley. The price of wheat flour had been reduced by PKR 1100 per 40 kg bag, from PKR 3100 to PKR 2000. The protests left at least three people dead and several others injured. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, is voting in all seven phases. Voting for phase one was held on April 13 and polling for phase two is underway. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

