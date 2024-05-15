Assasination attempt was carried out on Slovak PM, spokesperson confirms
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:28 IST
An assasination attempt was carried out on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, a Slovak interior ministry spokesperson confirmed to Reuters by telephone.
The spokesperson gave no details on Fico's condition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Robert Fico
- Slovak
- Fico
Advertisement