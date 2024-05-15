UK's Sunak: Shocked to hear 'awful news' of attack on Slovak PM
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked to hear news of the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot and wounded on Wednesday, according to reports.
"Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family," Sunak said on X.
