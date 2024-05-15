Zelenskiy calls attack on Slovak PM Fico 'appalling', wishes recovery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday, calling the attack "appalling".
"Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form, or sphere," he said on X.
