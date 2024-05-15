Left Menu

BJP needs 400 LS seats to build ‘Krishna Janmabhoomi temple’ and ‘Gyanvapi temple’: Himanta

During the Congress regime, a law was enacted that discussion can be held on the Ram temple... Congress brought in such a law that no civil court, high court or the Supreme Court can adjudicate on the ownership of Krishna Janmabhoomi and the so-called Gyanvapi Mosque.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the BJP would build “Krishna Janmabhoomi temple” in Mathura and “Gyanvapi temple” in Kashi if it wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP leader, during a press conference here, also accused the Congress of suppressing Hindu sentiments.

There is a “Hindu awakening” in the country after years and their voice cannot be suppressed amid this “Modi tsunami” across India, Sarma said. ''During the Congress regime, a law was enacted that discussion can be held on the Ram temple... Congress brought in such a law that no civil court, high court or the Supreme Court can adjudicate on the ownership of Krishna Janmabhoomi and the so-called Gyanvapi Mosque. Is such a law acceptable that prohibits us from building God's temples?'' the Assam CM said.

He said the BJP needs 400 seats to introduce the Uniform Civil Code in the country, too.

Sarma also emphasised on the need to check infiltration in Jharkhand, cautioning that unless that happens, original inhabitants will be “reduced to minorities in 20 years” and infiltrators from Bangladesh “will become original citizens”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

