Left Menu

Haryana govt not in danger, will prove majority if Guv orders floor test: Minister Kanwar Pal

Haryana Minister Kanwar Pal said Wednesday there is no danger to the BJP government in the state and asserted that it will prove its majority in the Assembly if the governor issues a direction to hold a floor test.The BJP government had won a confidence vote in March after the party replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-05-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 20:33 IST
Haryana govt not in danger, will prove majority if Guv orders floor test: Minister Kanwar Pal
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Minister Kanwar Pal said Wednesday there is no danger to the BJP government in the state and asserted that it will prove its majority in the Assembly if the governor issues a direction to hold a floor test.

The BJP government had won a confidence vote in March after the party replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister. ''Generally after a trust vote has been won, a floor test is not needed within a span of six months. However, if the governor sahib gives such a direction, then we will prove (our majority),'' Pal said.

When pressed on where the government will muster the numbers from in case of a floor test, he said, ''Everything cannot be revealed here. But what I am saying is that we will prove the majority.'' ''We will prove our majority with the MLAs present in the House then,'' Pal said.

Three Independent MLAs who supported the BJP government in Haryana switched loyalties to the Congress last week, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the 90-member House which has a current effective strength of 88.

However, BJP leaders claim that some members of the Jannayak Janata Party will extend support to the government even though the BJP-JJP alliance has ended.

But the JJP leadership has said that they want the Saini government to go.

On the three Independent MLAs withdrawing support to the government and also writing to the governor, Pal told reporters, ''Their letter has not been accepted yet.'' ''However, I feel even if they (the three MLAs) withdraw their support, the government does not face any danger,'' the agriculture and parliamentary affairs minister said.

''We are saying with full responsibility that if there is a floor test, the government will prove majority,'' he added.

In the present Assembly, the BJP has 40 members and also enjoys the support of two Independents and the lone MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party.

The Congress, JJP and the INLD have approached Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, seeking the dismissal of the ''minority'' government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024