"Ask Amit Shah where is Rs 15 lakhs; 2 crore employment opportunities": Priyanka Gandhi

Hitting out at Home Minister Amit Shah over his remark on Congress's electoral guarantee, party leader Priyanka Gandhi questioned him about the BJP's guarantee of providing Rs 15 lakhs and 2 crores of employment opportunities. Priyanka's statement comes after Amit Shah termed Congress's electoral guarantee as a 'Chinese guarantee' on the basis of their durability.

"I called it a 'Chinese guarantee' based on their durability. Those guarantees hold no meaning. They say that during elections and then forget about it. I was in Telangana recently. Women there are still awaiting their Rs 12,000. Farmers there are waiting for the waiver of Rs 2 Lakh loan. The young girls are waiting for their scooties. This was promised by Rahul Gandhi, it was his guarantee. Look for Rahul Gandhi. That is why I say that those guarantees hold no meaning. They say that during elections and then forget about it," Shah said in an interview with ANI on Wednesday. Referring to this, Priyanka said, "Ask Amit Shah where is that Rs 15 lakhs and where is that 2 crore employment opportunities. What kind of guarantee was that? Chinese."

When asked about Shah's statement claiming that BJP leader Dinesh Pratap Singh will defeat Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli, Priyanka said, "We will see that on 20th (May)." "Stature is built by the people of the country. It is not built by birth. What does democracy mean? Dinesh Pratap Singh will defeat Rahul Gandhi," the Home Minister had said.

The Congress, on May 3, announced Rahul Gandhi as a candidate from Raebareli and loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi, keeping Priyanka as well as Vadra out of the electoral contest. Rahul Gandhi is a sitting MP in Kerala's Wayanad, where he is seeking a fresh term alongside Rae Bareli. Rahul represented Amethi from 2004 until 2019.

Raebareli constituency goes to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the constituency, bagging 5,34,918 votes. Her closest rival, Dinesh Pratap Singh, put up a formidable challenge, gathering 3,67,740 votes. (ANI)

