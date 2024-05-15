PM Modi begins roadshow in Mumbai, huge crowd greets him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a mega campaign roadshow in Mumbai on Wednesday evening to canvass support for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls as scores of people lined up to greet him enthusiastically.

The BJP's star campaigner started his roadshow amid tight police vigil from Ashok Silk Mills in Ghatkopar (West) in North East Mumbai and it will pass through various locations before concluding at Prashavnath Chowk in Ghatkopar (East).

Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the barricaded stretch in suburban Ghatkopar, waiving to Modi, holding the BJP poll symbol and raising slogans hailing him.

People dressed in fishermen costume and traditional attire of Warkari sect (whose members worship Lord Vitthal, a form of Lord Vishnu) welcomed Modi.

They held placards thanking the PM for ''realising the 400-year-old dream'' of building a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya and displaying the slogan of ''abki baar 400 par'' (BJP-led NDA target of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in the ongoing elections).

The roadshow, coming five days ahead of polling in Mumbai, is being held from Ghatkopar (East) to Ghatkopar (West) -- both strongholds of the BJP.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP's Mumbai North East and Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha candidates, Mihir Kotecha and Ujjwal Nikam, respectively, were also present at the event.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressed two campaign rallies in the state -- in Kalyan in Thane district and Dindori in Nashik district -- in support of 'Mahayuti' Lok Sabha candidates.

Thirteen Lok Sabha seats, including half a dozen in Mumbai, will vote on May 20 in the fifth and last phase of polling in Maharashtra.

