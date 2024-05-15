"PM Modi-Nitish duo will win all 40 seats in Bihar," says JDU's Umesh Kushwaha

As Bihar's Hajipur is going to the polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20, the National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan, JDU State President Umesh Kushwaha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha held a roadshow in support of Chirag Paswan. The JDU State President Kushwaha expressed gratitude to Hajipur residents and claimed that all the 40 seats of Bihar will be secured by the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking with ANI, Umesh Kushwaha said, "I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Hajipur. Chirag Paswan is getting a lot of support and blessings from here... 'Abki baar, 400 paar'. And in Bihar, all the 40 seats will be secured by the charismatic duo of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi. The NDA is poised to secure all 40 seats in Bihar." Taking a jibe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Umesh Kushwaha said that the RJD leader don't talk about any achievement. " ...Has he enumerated any achievements over the past 15 years?... The people of Bihar don't want to get back to that era... Prior to 2005, instances of robbery, murder, and kidnapping occurred on a daily basis."

Umesh Kushwaha also took to his official X handle and posted about the public rally held in Hajipur. He said, "A huge public meeting and road show was organized in support of NDA supported LJP (R) candidate Chirag Paswan in Jandaha block under Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency." He added further, "All the godlike people of Hajipur Lok Sabha including are with the 'Modi-Nitish duo'. The massive turnout of local people in this scorching heat is a sign of NDA's one-sided victory..."

Meanwhile, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha also supported Chirag Paswan and said, "We have to make Chirag Paswan win... On June 4, NDA will form the government, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the prime minister." Notably, the 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state failed to open its account.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats. As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will contest one seat each.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

