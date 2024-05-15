Festive atmosphere in Mumbai's Ghatkopar as PM Modi conducts roadshow ahead of 5th phase of LS polls

Ghatkopar in Mumbai was infused with a festive spirit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted a roadshow ahead of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the roadshow.

Thousands of residents thronged the busy Lal Bahadur Shastri Road to catch a glimpse of PM Modi, undeterred by the heavy security and bustling traffic. The event featured lively cultural performances by schoolchildren dressed in traditional attire. Girls in green 'sarees' and boys in white and saffron 'kurtas' with turbans performed energetic dances to the rhythm of drums. Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, they also played the local instrument known as 'Lezim Pathak.'

The roadshow transformed the streets of Ghatkopar into a vibrant scene, showcasing the community's enthusiasm and support for the upcoming elections. The event drew large crowds despite the bustling traffic and high-security measures in place.

The roadshow was marked by enthusiasm and vibrant displays of local culture, showcasing the community's support and excitement for the upcoming elections, transforming the city streets into a scene of jubilant festivity. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. The first and second phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are over. While the first phase took place on April 19, the second phase was conducted on April 26. The third and fourth phases will be conducted on May 7 and May 13, respectively.

Next, the elections in Maharashtra will be held on May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

