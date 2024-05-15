Left Menu

Kanhaiya Kumar launches crowdfunding initiative

INDIA bloc candidate from Northeast Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday launched a crowdfunding initiative to finance his campaign, saying it is peoples fight to save democracy and needs their support.In a post on X, he said that this election is against dictatorship and to bring peace, progress and justice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 23:37 IST
INDIA bloc candidate from Northeast Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday launched a crowdfunding initiative to finance his campaign, saying it is people's fight to save democracy and needs their support.

In a post on X, he said that this election is against dictatorship and to bring peace, progress and justice.

''I'm Kanhaiya Kumar, contesting as the Indian National Congress candidate for North East Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Born in Bihar, my fight for justice began early. ''I envision India as a society that promises Peace, Prosperity and Justice for all. Join me in building a stronger, inclusive future for India. Support my crowdfunding campaign on https://bit.ly/3yo3y9d,'' he wrote on X.

He also attached a video to the post.

''This election is an election of peace, progress and justice for us. This is an election to save democracy and against that dictatorship,'' he said in the video.

''We would like to appeal to all the citizens of the country who are above 18 years of age that you can participate in our elections. And to join the election campaign, you can support this election campaign to move forward,'' Kanhaiya said.

He further said that one can play their part by joining the campaign through WWW.fueladream.com.

''Through this medium, you can connect with online crowdfunding. We are contesting this election through crowdfunding because we think that the people's fight can be fought with the support of the people,'' he said.

Kumar said they are not raising funds through any other online or offline mediums.

BJP has fielded MP Manoj Tiwari from the constituency. Election to all seven seats in Delhi will take place on May 25.

