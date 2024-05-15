Left Menu

There has been spike in country's crime rate in last 10 years: Cong leader

Congress leader Haroon Yusuf on Wednesday attacked the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that there has been a spike in the crime rate of the country in the last 10 years.Exuding confidence that the INDIA bloc, of which the Congress is a part, will form government, he said the issue will addressed on a priority bases when the alliance comes to power.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 23:39 IST
There has been spike in country's crime rate in last 10 years: Cong leader
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Haroon Yusuf on Wednesday attacked the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that there has been a spike in the crime rate of the country in the last 10 years.

Exuding confidence that the INDIA bloc, of which the Congress is a part, will form government, he said the issue will addressed on a priority bases when the alliance comes to power. Chairperson of the Congress' media and strategic campaign committee for the Lok Sabha elections, Yusuf in a statement said his party's poll manifesto has emphasised on controlling crime, particularly those against women and children.

The crime rate has witnessed a spike in the past 10 years across the country, he alleged. The Congress manifesto also promises to implement effective crime prevention in Delhi, Yusuf said.

He appealed to Centre and the Delhi Lt Governor to fill the 13,500 vacant posts in the Delhi Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024