Telangana CM, Rahul Gandhi have done 'false campaigning' against BJP: G Kishan Reddy

"Rahul Gandhi, who is spreading false propaganda in Telangana that reservations will end and the constitution is in danger, not a single person is believing it. Be it the Telangana CM or Rahul Gandhi, they have done false campaigning against the BJP for the elections," Reddy said.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 09:52 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has said that the false propaganda spread by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Telangana, claiming that reservations will be ended and the Constitution will be altered, is not being believed by anyone. Reddy also criticised Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for conducting misleading campaigns against the BJP.

"Rahul Gandhi, who is spreading false propaganda in Telangana that reservations will end and the constitution is in danger, not a single person is believing it. Be it the Telangana CM or Rahul Gandhi, they have done false campaigning against the BJP for the elections," Reddy said. Further, he emphasised that the BJP will cross 400 seats.

"The BJP is going to get good results in Telangana. People have supported us. The BJP will win double-digit seats in Telangana. We will cross 400. In the times to come, we will develop and serve the country," he added. Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and former state minister, KT Rama Rao, took potshots at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, saying that Congress came to power by selling false dreams to all sections of the people, especially farmers and youths.

Condemning the Congress government of the state on Wednesday, he said that the government is focusing only on politics instead of farmers and employment issues. "Revanth Reddy has promised 2 lakh jobs in one year. Five months have already passed and in the upcoming 7 months, the Congress government should give 2 lakh jobs. You have heard the false promises of Congress. The Congress has cheated the people," said KT Rama Rao.

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana are witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling Congress, the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), and the BJP. Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana concluded in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 13. Telangana witnessed a high voter turnout of 65.67 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India's data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

