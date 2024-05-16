Putin in Beijing says his talks with Xi Jinping were 'warm and comradely'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 12:14 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a news conference in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that the two leaders had held talks which had been "warm and comradely".
Putin went on to list a slew of sectors where Russia and China were cooperating and deepening their economic ties.
