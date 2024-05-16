Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh police seize petrol bombs, other crude weapons in Palnadu village

Andhra Pradesh police seize petrol bombs, other crude weapons in Palnadu village

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 16-05-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 19:26 IST
Andhra Pradesh police seize petrol bombs, other crude weapons in Palnadu village
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday seized 50 petrol bombs, stones, sickles and two sacks of broken liquor bottles at Pinnelli village in Palnadu district where violence was reported after the May 13 elections, said a police official on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Bindu Madhav Garikapati noted that this cache of crude and country made weapons was seized from two houses in the village.

''Due to the prevalence of tense situation, we thought it is good to verify and searched all the houses at Pinnelli village in Machavaram mandal one by one and found broken beer bottles in one house and bottles filled with petrol and wicks in another,'' said Garikapati in a video statement released by the district police.

The SP noted that the cache of weapons was found in two houses, leading to the custody of C Peddasaida, C Nanne, Allah Bakshu, C Jany Basha and Tanda Pedda Nanni.

Police are also on the lookout for the accomplices of these people who are suspected of making arrangements for these weapons.

According to Garikapati, police received information about a person who is suspected to be involved in making petrol bombs in a house and expressed confidence that he will be apprehended.

Garikapati observed that two cases will be registered and the apprehended persons will be remanded.

Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously with the Assembly polls in the state on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024