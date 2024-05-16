Left Menu

Assam: AIUDF issues show-cause notices to two MLAs for 'anti-party activities'

Assam: AIUDF issues show-cause notices to two MLAs for 'anti-party activities'

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-05-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:33 IST
Assam: AIUDF issues show-cause notices to two MLAs for 'anti-party activities'
  • Country:
  • India

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Thursday issued show-cause notices to its MLAs Nijam Uddin Choudhury and Suzam Uddin Laskar for their alleged anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha elections.

The notices said that both worked for Congress in the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency and uttered that AIUDF would ''die'' after the election results are declared on June 4.

''You are hereby asked to explain why disciplinary action will not be taken against you. Your reply should reach the undersigned within five days from the receipt of this letter, otherwise, we will be bound to go ex-parte,'' AIUDF general secretary (admin) Hafiz Bashir Ahmed said in the two notices.

Choudhury is the MLA of the Algapur constituency, while Laskar represents Katlicherra in the Assam assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024