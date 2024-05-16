Senior advocate Kapil Sibal elected as SCBA president

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal was on Thursday elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The SCBA elections were held on Thursday.

A Harvard Law School graduate, Sibal was the additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90. He was designated as senior advocate in 1983.

Between 1995 and 2002, the former minister in the Congress-led UPA government served three times as SCBA president. In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''Kapil Sibal has just been elected as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association by a landslide. This is a big win for liberal, secular, democratic, and progressive forces.'' ''This is also, in the outgoing PM's words, a trailer for the changes that will happen very soon nationally. The soon to be former regime's legal drumbeaters and cheerleaders must be shocked,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)