BJP has failed to convey any narrative to people in elections: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the BJP has failed to convey a narrative to the people in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.Unemployment and inflation affect everyone, and people are angry about the BJPs rule of the last ten years, he said in an interview to TV9 Marathi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 23:03 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the BJP has failed to convey a narrative to the people in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Unemployment and inflation affect everyone, and people are angry about the BJP's rule of the last ten years, he said in an interview to TV9 Marathi. ''The BJP has not succeeded in communicating any narrative to the people in this election. Its farce of the last ten years is visible to the country,'' he said. To a question about Muslims gravitating towards the Shiv Sena (UBT) since he broke off the ties with the BJP, Thackeray said, ''We have not abandoned our Hindutva ideology, and will not do so in future. Our Hindutva is one that helps light the cooking stove in a house, the BJP's Hindutva is one that burns down a house.'' The BJP has been targeting Uddhav for `abandoning' his party's original Hindutva ideology by joining hands with the Congress.

The ''Dharavi model'' of handling the coronavirus pandemic became popular when he was Maharashtra chief minister, and he did not discriminate against any community during that period, Thackeray said. The BJP's claim of the opposition promoting ''vote-Jihad'' will not have any effect, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has understood neither Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's Hindutva nor his ideals, Uddhav claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

