Why is Kejriwal still roaming with Bibhav Kumar?: Assam CM Himanta on Swati Maliwal assault case

Launching a scathing attack on the Delhi Chief Minister over AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's alleged assault, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asked, "Why is Kejriwal still roaming with Bibhav Kumar and not taking action against him?" The Delhi police filed an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on Thursday evening, naming the Delhi CM's assistant, Bibhav Kumar.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "There should not be any politics on this. We are not aligned with her (Swati Maliwal) ideologically, but when there is a crime against women, it is our job to raise our voices. Swati Maliwal has filed a complaint to the Delhi Police. She has said that what has happened to her is very wrong. The question is, why is Arvind Kejriwal silent? Where was he when it was happening? Was he in the same room or not? Why is Kejriwal still roaming with that man (Bibhav Kumar)? Why is he not taking action against him?" "Kejriwal has become a criminal now and this has been re-confirmed by Swati Maliwal's tweet today," CM Sarma added.

Earlier on May 16, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was shielding his assistant Bibhav Kumar, the accused in the case. Sharing an image of AAP leaders at the Lucknow airport in which party boss Kejriwal, along with Sanjay Singh and Bibhav Kumar are seen, Poonawala posted from his official X handle on Thursday, "72 hours No FIR on Bibhav Kumar instead Kejriwal is protecting him! Roaming around with him.

"The BJP spokesperson claimed that the assault on Maliwal was done at the behest of Kejriwal and she was subjected to violence. "It is clear: attack on Swati Maliwal was done at (the) behest of Kejriwal himself. Sheesh Mahal is Apradh Mahal & just like Draupadi cheerharan--a woman Rajya Sabha MP was subjected to violence, assault," Poonawala added.

The Civil Lines Police on Thursday registered a case under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323, among other IPC sections, for offences including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, word gesture or acts of intent to insult, and assault. The action was taken based on a formal complaint lodged by Swati Maliwal on Thursday. In her complaint, Maliwal has alleged she was "slapped, hit on the stomach, and kicked" by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA, Bibhav Kumar.

Following the case, Maliwal was taken to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. According to sources, the AAP MP reached there for a medical check-up. At around 03.40 am, she could be seen leaving the AIIMS hospital. Special Cell and Crime Branch teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. His location is being traced, and several teams of the Delhi Police are working on it, sources said. (ANI)

