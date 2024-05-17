"BJP Restores Political Trust with Promise Fulfillment: Ex-Haryana Minister Vij"

The BJP ended the ''crisis of credibility'' in Indian politics by fulfilling the promises it made to people, former Haryana minister and six-term MLA Anil Vij said on Friday.

The Ambala Cantonment MLA said his party does what it promises.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Haryana on Saturday to address two rallies in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha poll candidates, Vij said, ''Modiji's visit will further boost the party's campaign in the state.'' According to state BJP leaders, the prime minister is scheduled to address a rally each in Ambala and Gohana (in Sonipat district) on Saturday. It will be his first visit for campaigning in this election season to Haryana, which goes to polls on May 25.

''There is great enthusiasm among people about the prime minister's visit,'' Vij said.

Slamming the Congress, the former Haryana home minister alleged that there was a ''crisis of credibility'' in the country's politics earlier because the grand old party did not fulfil what it promised to people and thus, betrayed their trust.

''When the Congress was in power, it used to say it would eradicate poverty. But it failed to do so. The Congress fought elections after elections on the 'garibi hatao' slogan, but took no steps towards poverty alleviation. It is during Modi's government that 25 crore people have come out of poverty in 10 years,'' Vij told PTI.

It is the Modi government that scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that had bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, enacted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), a law against instant ''triple talaq'' and passed a bill for reserving one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, he said.

Vij also referred to the movement undertaken by the BJP for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

''Now, a grand temple has been built, ending the centuries-long wait for a Ram temple,'' he said.

He said people have made up their mind to bring Modi back as the prime minister for a third term.

People have seen the government's push for development and they also know what Modi intends to do for the country in his next term, Vij said.

He also talked about several welfare initiatives of the Centre for various sections of the society.

Claiming that the INDIA opposition bloc is in disarray, Vij alleged that its fight is to protect the ''corrupt'' and promote ''dynasty''.

He said it is a grouping of 28 political parties that have different ideologies and no common ground.

''They have no common minimum programme, no roadmap and no one knows who the leader of that group is,'' the BJP leader said.

''In Delhi and Haryana, they are fighting (the polls) together while in Punjab, they are against each other. Same is the situation in some other states. They are not bound by any common ideology. They are only misleading people, but the people are wise,'' he said.

While Modi has a clear vision and roadmap to take the country forward and make it ''viksit'' (developed), ''the INDIA bloc is like a rudderless ship'', Vij said.

On the opposition's claims that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will not get the majority in the Lok Sabha polls, he said, ''It is their frustration that is coming out as with each phase of the election, the support for the BJP is growing.'' ''Why did (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi not fight the election from Amethi? Why did he run away from there? This time, he will lose the election from both Wayanad and Raebareli,'' the BJP leader claimed.

He further claimed that the Congress party has been rejected by the people of the country and this time, it might even fail to win the number of seats needed to be recognised as the principal opposition party.

Vij slammed Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for not speaking up on an alleged attack on his party MP, Swati Maliwal.

''A woman MP of his own party is assaulted at the chief minister's house, what can be more shameful and shocking than this? But Kejriwal, who otherwise speaks on all issues, is maintaining a stoic silence,'' he said.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal by an aide of Kejriwal.

Vij has been campaigning for the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate, Banto Kataria, in Ambala and has also held door-to-door meetings.

Banto Kataria is the wife of former Union minister late Rattan Lal Kataria, who was the member of Parliament from Ambala and died last year.

Voting for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana is scheduled to be held in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

