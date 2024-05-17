Kejriwal's Aide Skips NCW Summons in Maliwal Assault Scandal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar did not appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

When an NCW team along with Delhi Police again went to serve him notice on Friday, the occupants of the house refused to accept it.

The NCW, in a post, said ''Officers of the NCW, along with the ACP of Civil Lines, New Delhi, attempted to serve a Notice of Hearing to Mr. Bibhav Kumar at his residence. When the occupants of the house refused to accept the notice, the officers affixed it on the gate of his residence. The hearing is scheduled for 18th May, 2024, at the NCW Office.'' The NCW also tagged photos from outside Kumar's home where they pasted a fresh notice.

Earlier, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said a team of the commission had gone on Thursday as well to Kumar's residence to serve him a notice, but he was not at home.

''Kumar's wife refused to receive the notice. My team has gone to his residence again today with police and if he does not appear (before NCW) by tomorrow, then we will go personally to inquire,'' Sharma told reporters.

She also said she would meet Maliwal.

''I was telling Swati ji on Twitter (now X) to speak up, but I think she was traumatised because this incident happened at her (party) leader's house... an MP, who has always raised issues concerning women, was beaten.

''Despite our differences, we have always stood by each other... once she feels a bit better, I will personally meet Swati. I hope she is better now, but I understand it would take time for her to come out of the trauma,'' the NCW chief said.

On Kejriwal's silence on the issue, Sharma said it shows that he does not care about anything.

''This is an indication that he is taking Bibhav with him. Instead of supporting a woman, he is supporting a perpetrator. He distributes freebies in the name of women, but when a woman is being beaten in his house, he turns a blind eye and takes no action against the man responsible,'' she said.

''Kejriwal has clearly chosen his side, which is with Bibhav,'' she added.

While the police are conducting a probe, Sharma said, the NCW will also send its inquiry team.

On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff ''assaulted'' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.

The NCW took suo moto cognizance of a media post titled ''Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her'' where she claimed that she was brutally assaulted at the chief minister's residence by Kumar.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal. Kumar has been named as an accused in the case, officials said.

Kumar allegedly kicked and slapped Maliwal multiple times and did not relent even as she screamed for help, according to the FIR.

The details of the alleged assault emerged as Maliwal appeared before a magistrate to record her statement in the case on Friday.

