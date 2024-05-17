Slovak PM conscious but in serious condition, hospital director says
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:01 IST
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is conscious, but his condition remains serious, a hospital director said on Friday.
It will take several days to for doctors to be sure that Fico will recover, deputy Prime Minister Robert Kaliniak said after visiting him in hospital.
