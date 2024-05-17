Left Menu

Delhi Police, Forensic Team Rush to CM Kejriwal's House in Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Probe

A Delhi Police team accompanied by forensic experts reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence here Friday evening in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.The team is led by Additional DCP north Anjitha Chepyala and has three other police officers. They are also accompanied by five forensic experts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:24 IST
A Delhi Police team accompanied by forensic experts reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here Friday evening in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.

The team is led by Additional DCP (north) Anjitha Chepyala and has three other police officers. They are also accompanied by five forensic experts. The officials reached there around 4.45 pm, with sources saying they may collect evidence and CCTV footage from the CM house where Maliwal was allegedly assaulted on Monday morning.

