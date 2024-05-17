Delhi Police, Forensic Team Rush to CM Kejriwal's House in Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Probe
A Delhi Police team accompanied by forensic experts reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence here Friday evening in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.The team is led by Additional DCP north Anjitha Chepyala and has three other police officers. They are also accompanied by five forensic experts.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A Delhi Police team accompanied by forensic experts reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here Friday evening in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.
The team is led by Additional DCP (north) Anjitha Chepyala and has three other police officers. They are also accompanied by five forensic experts. The officials reached there around 4.45 pm, with sources saying they may collect evidence and CCTV footage from the CM house where Maliwal was allegedly assaulted on Monday morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka High Court rejects bail plea of police officers in Bitcoin scam
Doctors Assaulted in Hospital after Patient's Death; Authorities Apprehend Suspects
Minor's sexual assault case: SC refuses bail to wife of suspended Delhi govt officer
Rahul Gandhi offers support to victims of alleged assault by Prajwal Revanna
Teen boy allegedly sexually assaulted in Delhi Metro, police looking into matter