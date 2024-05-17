Left Menu

"PM Modi's Indian Roots: Kangana Takes a Dig at Sonia Gandhi's Hindi Fluency"

Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a symbol of good governance, contrasting him with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Speaking in Kullu, Ranaut highlighted Modi's humble origins and stressed BJP’s commitment to progress. She criticized Congress and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, advocating for BJP's victory. Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh questioned BJP’s job promises and inflation management, emphasizing development issues.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:38 IST
"PM Modi's Indian Roots: Kangana Takes a Dig at Sonia Gandhi's Hindi Fluency"
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not an Italian like Congress leader Sonia Gandhi who does not know Hindi, he is a son of the soil who is working for the country's progress, said actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, on Friday.

Addressing a rally at Jagat Khana in Kullu district, Ranaut said Modi is a symbol of good governance and the prime minister knows several languages, including Pahari.

''Prime Minister Modi is not an Italian like Sonia Gandhi who does not know Hindi. He is a son of the soil, was born in a poor family and is working for the welfare and development of the country,'' she said.

On one hand, there is Modi's good governance and on the other hand, the corruption of the Congress and the people of Himachal Pradesh have made up their mind to ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the June 1 polls, she added.

Attacking Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for his remarks that Jai Ram Thakur, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, is making a flop film, Ranaut said Thakur had a super hit tenure of five years as chief minister but Sukhu has failed in his job in 15 months.

Sukhu had earlier said ''Kangana is a good actress'' but her film would flop as her scriptwriters are Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal.

Taking a dig at the Congress candidate from Mandi, Vikramaditya Singh, the son of six-time former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state party chief Pratibha Singh, Ranaut said his family has been sticking to power for long.

''Tikkaji (Singh) is the face of the dynastic politics of the Congress, whereas the BJP is a party of commoners where a tea seller (Modi) becomes the prime minister and the son of a mason (Thakur) becomes a chief minister, she added.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting in Kullu, Singh said, ''Where are the two crore jobs promised by the BJP and why is the BJP not talking about inflation?'' The saffron party should talk about development issues rather than misleading the public on Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan, he added.

The Congress leader also listed his priorities for Kullu district, including promotion of tourism, opening medical colleges and the construction of the Jalori Jot tunnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024