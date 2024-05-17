Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Court records statement of AAP MP

Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Friday recorded the statement of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in an assault case. An FIR has been lodged against Bibhav Kumar and other persons on her complaint. Metropolitan Magistrate Katyayni Sharma Kandwal recorded Swati Maliwal's Statement under section 164 Crpc.

Maliwal reached Tis Hazari Court in police Security around 12 noon on Friday. Thereafter her statement was recorded by the magistrate. The Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case based on the complaint of Swati Maliwal on Thursday and the FIR revealed shocking details. According to the FIR, Maliwal, in her complaint, has alleged that Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."

After recording her statement before the magistrate in the national capital's Tis Hazari court Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal came up with a post slamming an anonymous person and referring to them as a "political hitman" said he has started efforts to save himself. "Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and play videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime," alleged Maliwal in a post on X."Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world," she added in her post.

Maliwal was referring to a short video clip purportedly showing her and security personnel at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on May 13. The clip that has now gone viral on social media is yet to be authenticated. Delhi Police said that the video has come to their knowledge but it is yet to be verified. Maliwal described the events of May 13 when she went to the Civil Lines residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal, the FIR mentioned.

The FIR was filed under IPC Sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). (ANI)

