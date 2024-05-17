Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday asserted that Jharkhand will be Congress and JMM-mukt after the Lok Sabha elections.Speaking at an election rally in Hazaribag, Maurya emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modis commitment to democracy and the protection of the Constitution, stating that Modi would fulfill the vision of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.India is going to be Congress-mukt, while Jharkhand will be Congress and JMM-mukt after the Lok Sabha polls.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-05-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 20:52 IST
"UP CM Maurya Envisions Jharkhand Without Congress or JMM Post-2024 Elections"
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday asserted that Jharkhand will be 'Congress and JMM-mukt' after the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at an election rally in Hazaribag, Maurya emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to democracy and the protection of the Constitution, stating that Modi would fulfill the vision of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

''India is going to be Congress-mukt, while Jharkhand will be Congress and JMM-mukt after the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP is going to win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh and 14 seats in Jharkhand,'' Maurya said. Taking aim at the opposition, Maurya asserted Modi's determination to hold the corrupt accountable and invest in the welfare of the poor.

The Congress and its allies are misguiding people saying democracy and Constitution are in danger. ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a worshiper of democracy and a protector of the Indian Constitution. He will fulfill the dreams of Bhimrao Ambedkar ji,'' he said. He accused the grand old party of making empty promises, such as offering 10 kg of free ration, while neglecting the plight of the hungry for decades.

''What were they doing for 60 years when people of the country were dying of hunger. Congress itself said when it sends Re 1 to people, 15 paise reaches the beneficiary. If they give 10-kg of ration, people will get only 1.5-kg and 8.5-kg will go to corruption,'' he alleged. Maurya highlighted India's progress under the PM's leadership, noting the country's rise to the fifth-largest economy globally and predicting further growth in Modi's third term.

He outlined Modi's vision for India's development by 2047 and pledged the construction of three crore new houses and continued provision of free ration for the next five years.

He urged support for BJP candidate Manish Jaiswal contesting from Hazaribag Lok Sabha seat, which is scheduled for polling on May 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

