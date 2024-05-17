Assam Official Faces Suspension Over Election Lapse
A circle officer in Nalbari district, Assam, Arpana Sarmah, was suspended on May 15 for alleged negligence in election duties, including abandonment, insubordination, and disruptive behavior. The suspension, directed by the Election Commission, was confirmed by an order from principal secretary Gyanendra Dev Tripathi. Departmental proceedings have been recommended against her. During suspension, Sarmah’s headquarters will be in Guwahati.
A circle officer in Assam's Nalbari district has been placed under suspension for alleged negligence in election duty, an official order said on Friday.
The official of Paschim Nalbari revenue circle, Arpana Sarmah, was suspended with effect from May 15.
The suspension order, signed by principal secretary, revenue, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, said the action against Sarmah was due to her "reported abandonment of election duties, insubordination, disruptive behaviour and utter negligence in works related to Lok Sabha elections".
The chief electoral officer, Assam, has informed that the Election Commission has directed placing Sarmah under suspension.
The commission has also recommended initiation of departmental proceedings against the official.
''During the period of suspension, the headquarter of Ms Arpana Sarmah, ALRS will be at the Office of Director of Land Records and Surveys, Rajah Nagar, Rupnagar, Guwahati... and subsistence allowance shall be paid as admissible under rules,'' the order added.
