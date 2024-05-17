"Kanhaiya Kumar's Plan to End Northeast Delhi's Traffic Woes"

INDIA bloc's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Northeast Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar on Friday said he plans to resolve the traffic issue in the constituency.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said if given a chance, he will convert a double-lane road in the constituency into a four-lane one.

''The people of Northeast Delhi are stuck in traffic jams for 10 years. I want to end this problem. Give me a chance and I will convert the double-lane road into a four-lane one,'' he said in the post in Hindi on the microblogging platform.

In another post, Kumar said whether it is Burari, Timarpur, Karawal Nagar, Ghonda, Rohtas Nagar, Mustafabad, Seelampur and Seemapuri, there is no area in Northeast Delhi where people are not troubled by problems related to traffic, drinking water and law and order.

''Your MP did not solve these problems in 10 years, that is why I have come here among you. Give me a chance and I assure you that I will remain committed to getting rid of all these problems,'' he said.

In another post, Kumar said, ''We are getting a lot of love and support from you people. In just two days, we have received 25 per cent of our election fund. But our fight is big and we expect all of you to support us as much as possible in this fight.'' Kumar launched a crowdfunding initiative on Wednesday to finance his poll campaign, saying the ongoing election is a people's fight to protect democracy. He had said one can play their part by joining the campaign through www.fueladream.com.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded incumbent MP Manoj Tiwari from the constituency. Polling for all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will take place on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)