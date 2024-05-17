Gadkari Declares Constitution Untouchable by Government

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asserted that no government can change the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar, and the Congress was spreading lies that the BJP plans to alter it.

He was speaking at a campaign rally for Hemant Godse of the Shiv Sena, the candidate of the ruling alliance for the Nashik Lok Sabha seat.

''No government can change the Constitution created by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Only its sections can be changed or amended. Congress has committed the sin of amending the Constitution 80 times. Despite that, they are spreading false propaganda that we will change the Constitution,'' he said.

''Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas'' is the mantra of the Narendra Modi government which has implemented various welfare schemes without discriminating against any community, Gadkari further said.

The government has decided to create facilities for storage and processing of onions and grapes, two major crops in the Nashik region, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)