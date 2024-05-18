Left Menu

Congress to contest panchayat elections state-wide, announces Tripura PCC President

In a significant political development, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Ashish Kumar Saha announced that the Congress party will contest the upcoming Panchayat elections across the state.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 10:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Ashish Kumar Saha announced that the Congress party will contest the upcoming Panchayat elections across the state. This declaration was made during an organizational meeting organized by the Bamutia Block Congress on Friday in the Talatala area.

"This organizational meeting aims to fortify our party structure. Additionally, we will be contesting the upcoming Panchayat elections on a statewide basis. The meeting in Talatala marks a crucial step for the Congress as it gears up for the local elections, focusing on rebuilding and reinforcing its presence in Tripura's political landscape," Ashish Kumar Saha, President, TPCC. The meeting saw the presence of several key Congress leaders, including Tripura Pradesh Mahila Congress President Sarvani Ghosh Chakraborty, Gomati and South District Congress General Secretary Milon Kar, Bamutia Block Congress President Sunil Dutta, Vice President Suman Ghosh, and Bamutia Block Youth Congress President Biplab Biswas, among other party workers.

The three-tier panchayat elections in Tripura are likely to be held in July. The Tripura State Election Commission (TSEC) has already completed the delimitation of wards and panchayats as per the rules. (ANI)

