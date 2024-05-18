"AP CM Jagan's Family Adventure Abroad!"

Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has embarked on a foreign holiday with his family after voting in the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections on May 13. He was seen off at Gannavaram airport by party leaders. Election results for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats are expected on June 4.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 18-05-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 13:22 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has embarked on a foreign holiday with his family.

The trip comes days after the state voted in the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections on May 13. He was seen off at the Gannavaram airport by Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh and other ruling party leaders on Friday night, said a press release.

Reddy, who helms the ruling YSRCP in the southern state took on the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena during the recently concluded polls.

Results for the 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats will be declared on June 4.

