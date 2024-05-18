J P Nadda Lauds PM Modi's Transformative Decade at Kangra Rally

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the country's political culture from ''divide and rule'' to the politics of ''report card'' with the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'' in the last decade.

Addressing a public rally at Kangra's Rehan and Chaugan in Chamba, under Kangra Lok Sabha constituency, in support of BJP candidate Rajiv Bhardwaj, he said, ''Politics of divide and rule was going on in the country for 70 years which has been converted in the past ten years to the politics of report card, where the elected representatives have to show their performance.'' Terming the INDIA bloc as "anti-Ram, anti-sanatan and anti national", he said that the UPA government under the leadership of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, in an affidavit submitted in the court, has said that Lord Ram is imaginary and it was Modi who constructed the temple in Ayodhya.

Dubbing the INDIA bloc an ''alliance of families promoting dynastic politics and saving corrupt people,'' Nadda said that leaders of the bloc facing corruption charges are either on bail or in jail, and added that corrupt leaders would go back to jail after the polls on June 1.

Comparing the UPA and NDA regimes, Nadda said that the Congress is synonymous with scams like 2G, 3G, "Jijaji" (brother-in-law), coal sugar, rice and commonwealth scams.

No scam was witnessed in the past 10 years under PM Modi's rule, he claimed.

''Vote for a strong government which kills terrorists in their homes through surgical strikes rather than negotiating with them'', he said and informed that 75 border villages in the state would be made into 'vibrant villages' with developed infrastructure.

''Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is roaming with the Constitution written by B R Ambedkar, which clearly states no reservation in the name of religion but the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh tried four times to give reservation on the basis of religion and similar attempts are being made in Karnataka,'' he added.

Launching an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Nadda said that Kejriwal used to sit on dharna in the Nirbhaya case but a woman was allegedly assaulted in his drawing room.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the residence of CM Kejriwal a few days back.

When the economies of the USA and European countries were dwindling and the economy of China was retarding, India was looked upon as a ''shining star and a ray of hope'' with the economy jumping from 11th to 5th position.

Seeking votes for Bhardwaj, Nadda said that by ensuring the third term for PM Modi, India would become the third largest economy in the world in three years.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, today India is second in the sale of medicine and third in toy export and automobile manufacturing and the mobile phones are also made in India, he said.

''I visited the state thrice during the monsoon disaster last year and the Union government gave a sum of Rs 1,782 crore besides funds for construction of 11,000 houses for victims and 2700 km of roads,'' Nadda said and asked if the roads and houses were constructed by the state government.

Taking a dig at the Congress government in the state, he said that it is a backward government which has closed about 900 education, health, revenue and other institutions and asked whether the women have got Rs 1500 per month as promised by the Congress in the last assembly polls.

''There was no road in 95 per cent of the area of my village when I was elected as a legislature for the first time in 1993 and in the past decade, about 12,000 km of roads were constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna,'' Nadda further said.

Referring to the developmental initiatives of the Modi government, Nadda said four crore houses have been constructed for the poor and three crore more houses will be constructed in the next five years, solar panels will be installed on the roofs of every household, hence electricity bills will be zero.

Nadda added that gas will be supplied through pipelines in the coming times and the country would become self-sufficient in pulses and oil in the next five years.

The IIM at Sirmaur, AIIMS at Bilaspur and upcoming projects, including satellite centre of the PGI, and the medical device park have emerged as the new milestones of development in the state.

