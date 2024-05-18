Left Menu

Georgia's president vetoes media law that has provoked weeks of protests

Georgias president on Saturday vetoed the so-called Russian law targeting media that has sparked weeks of mass protests.The law would require media and NGOs to register as pursuing the interests of a foreign power if they receive more than 20 per cent of their funding from abroad.

PTI | Tbilisi | Updated: 18-05-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 20:27 IST
Georgia's president vetoes media law that has provoked weeks of protests
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Georgia's president on Saturday vetoed the so-called "Russian law" targeting media that has sparked weeks of mass protests.

The law would require media and NGOs to register as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if they receive more than 20 per cent of their funding from abroad. Critics of the bill say it closely resembles legislation used by the Kremlin to silence opponents, and that it will obstruct Georgia's bid to join the EU.

President Salome Zourabichvili, who is increasingly at odds with Georgia's ruling party, said on Saturday that the law contradicts Georgia's constitution and "all European standards," and added that it "must be abolished." The ruling party, Georgian Dream, has a majority sufficient to override Zourabichvili's veto, and is widely expected to do so in the coming days. The Georgian government insists that the law is intended to promote transparency and curb what it deems harmful foreign influence in the country of 3.7 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024