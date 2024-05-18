Kejriwal says he, AAP leaders will go to BJP office on Sunday; dares PM to get them arrested

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on May 19 ''so that the prime minister can send anyone he wishes to jail''.

The BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who had just returned from the UK, and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too, he claimed at a press briefing hours after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on his party's parliamentarian Swati Maliwal. Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, however, asserted that his party could not be crushed by sending its leaders to jail.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ''playing the game'' of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail, he said, ''I am coming to BJP headquarters with all my big leaders, MLAs, MPs, everyone, at 12 noon tomorrow.Whoever you want to put in jail, do so all at once.'' ''You think that you will crush the Aam Aadmi Party by putting its leaders in jail, the AAP is not going to be crushed like this. You try it once and see.'' Kejriwal said the AAP is an idea that has struck a chord with people across the country.

''This country will produce 100 times more leaders than the number of AAP leaders you put in jail. Tomorrow at 12, I am coming to the BJP headquarters with all my leaders. Whoever you want to put in jail, put them in jail,'' he said.

He claimed that the AAP's ''fault'' was that its government in Delhi built good schools, set up Mohalla Clinics, provided free treatment and ensured free round-the-clock power supply in the city which the BJP could not do.

Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, has been granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2, a day after the last phase of polling in the general elections.

