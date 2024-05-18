Himachal Pradesh : ECI sets up auxilary polling station for leprosy patients in Lohanji

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up an auxiliary polling station in Solan's Lohanji for the convenience of leprosy patients so that they can cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections. A spokesperson of the Election Department said that a total of five voters will cast their votes at this station.

"For the convenience of leprosy patients, an auxiliary polling station has been set up at 27A-Dhillon, Zonal Leprosy Hospital, Lohanji, where five voters will cast their votes," an official release said. According to the release, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has accorded approval to the State Election Department for setting-up auxiliary polling stations at 99-Bada-Bhangal of 20-Baijnath (SC) assembly constituency of Kangra district, in which a total of 469 voters are registered, while in 27-Dhillon of the 54-Kasauli AC of District Solan, there are 805 voters registered.

The spokesperson said that the polling station of 99-Bada-Bhangal of Kangra district is in Government Primary School, Bada-Bhangal, at Beer, where now 310 voters will exercise their franchise and in view of the difficult geographical conditions of the area, an auxiliary polling station will also be setup at, Government High School, Bada-Bhangal 99A-Bada-Bhangal, where the remaining 159 voters will cast their votes. The spokesperson said that now the number of polling stations in the state has increased to 7992.

Polling in Himachal, which is scheduled for June 1, will not only pit candidates vying for Lok Sabha membership from four seats but also elect members for six assembly seats that fell vacant following the resignation and switchover of dissident Congress lawmakers. The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, is eyeing an encore this time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)