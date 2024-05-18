Left Menu

Himachal sees 7.16 pc rise in elector count since 2019, over 57 lakh eligible to vote on June 1

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-05-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 22:35 IST
Himachal sees 7.16 pc rise in elector count since 2019, over 57 lakh eligible to vote on June 1
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has seen a rise of over 7 per cent in the number of voters from 2019, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Saturday while publishing the final electoral roll for the Lok Sabha elections.

The number of voters for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls stands at 57,11,969, a 7.16 per cent increase from 53,30,154 registered during the 2019 elections.

The final eligible voter count comprises 28,48,326 men, 27,97,218 women, 35 third gender and 66,390 service voters who will exercise their franchise in the polling for the four Lok Sabha seats in the state on June 1, the CEO said in a statement.

The increase in the electorate between publication of electoral rolls on January 5,2024 and final publication on May 14 was 89,212, he said.

The number of first-time voters in the age group of 18-19 years has increased by 12.65 per cent from 1,52,390 in 2019 to 1,71,675 in 2024, while the number of people with disability (PwD) voters has increased from 37,852 to 57,775 over the past five years, an increase of 52.63 per cent.

The sex ratio of voters has increased to 982 in 2024 as compared to 980 in the year 2019, Garg said, adding that at present there are 1,254 centenarian voters in the state and 60,835 electors aged above 85.

Thirty-seven candidates are in the fray for the four Lok Sabha seats in the state while 25 candidates have filed nominations for six assembly by-elections. The polling will be held simultaneously on June 1 and counting of votes would be taken up on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024