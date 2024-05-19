Left Menu

Barabanki: Baghel claims Rahul could not attend rally as permission not given to land chopper, DM dismisses charge

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 19-05-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2024 00:51 IST
Barabanki: Baghel claims Rahul could not attend rally as permission not given to land chopper, DM dismisses charge
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday claimed that authorities did not permit Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter to land in Barabanki where he had to attend a rally, but the district administration denied the allegation as ''baseless''.

Addressing the Nyay Sankalp rally organised in Haidergarh here, Baghel alleged that Rahul Gandhi could not come to Barabanki as the district administration did not issue permission for the landing of his helicopter till late at night as the BJP was ''scared'' of Gandhi.

Countering the Congress leader's charge, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, in a statement issued here, said that Congress Lok Sabha candidate Tanuj Punia had applied for permission for a helipad at Rahul Gandhi's rally venue on May 15, for which the district administration had granted permission on May 16.

He said that Punia wrote a letter to the District Election Officer on May 17 stating that the pre-scheduled programme of the former Congress president was cancelled due to some urgent work, hence Baghel will attend that programme as the chief guest and address a public meeting.

Kumar said that taking cognisance of the letter by Punia, the district administration had granted permission for Baghel's public meeting on May 18.

''In such a situation, the allegation levelled by Congress leaders on the district administration during the public meeting is completely false and baseless,'' he said.

The District Magistrate also made public copies of the correspondence between Punia and the district administration in front of the media.

The BJP has fielded Rajrani Rawat against Tanuj Punia in Barabanki, where voting will take place on May 20 in the fifth phase.

At the rally was organised in support of Punia, Baghel said, ''The public knows everything and the BJP will not be able to stop Rahul Gandhi with these tactics. The INDIA alliance government is going to be formed.'' Ssenior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Arvind Kumar Singh said that on June 4, the INDIA alliance ''will bid farewell to the BJP government with great fanfare''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Welcome to a brave new world of therapeutics

Welcome to a brave new world of therapeutics

 Australia
2
The growing promise of cancer vaccines

The growing promise of cancer vaccines

 Global
3
Japan Energy Summit and Exhibition Hosts and Sponsors

Japan Energy Summit and Exhibition Hosts and Sponsors

Global
4
70+ journalists from global media investigating Dubai Unlocked project involving terrorist financiers, drug lords and kleptocrats

70+ journalists from global media investigating Dubai Unlocked project invol...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024