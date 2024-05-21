Left Menu

Diplomatic Clash: Spain Recalls Ambassador Amid Accusations from Argentine President

Spain has recalled its ambassador from Argentina after President Javier Milei accused the Spanish prime minister's wife of corruption and criticized socialism. Argentine President Milei condemned the move, escalating tensions between the socialist Spanish government and the right-wing Argentine administration.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 21-05-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 19:54 IST
Spain on Tuesday said it was pulling its ambassador from Argentina in response to comments made by Argentine President Javier Milei, who accused the Spanish prime minister's wife of corruption and described socialism as "cursed and carcinogenic." Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told reporters Tuesday that the Spanish ambassador to Argentina "will definitely stay in Madrid." "Argentina will continue without an ambassador," he said. Milei responded angrily to the move, saying the withdrawal was "nonsense typical of an arrogant socialist.'' "Socialists are capable of doing anything," he added. The decision further escalates a diplomatic spat between the socialist Spanish government and the right-wing Argentine government.

